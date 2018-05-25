Inside Shawn Mendes' Scandal-Free Journey From Vine Star to Pop Music Standout

Six seconds can change a singer's life. Don't believe us? Just ask Shawn Mendes.

Back in the summer of 2013, the Canadian native had an idea to perform a cover of Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me." But instead of uploading the rendition on YouTube, he decided to share it on Vine.

"I was sitting in my bedroom and my sister came in and I said, 'Hey, can you record this?'" he recalled to Billboard. After singing six seconds of the chorus, the video "blew up overnight" and helped turn Shawn's musical dreams into a reality.

Island Records signed him in May 2014. His first single "Life of the Party" sold almost 150,000 copies in its first week without any radio promotion. And his debut album Handwritten landed on the top of the Billboard 200.

As Shawn celebrates the release of his brand-new self-titled album today, it's impossible not to recognize and applaud a young man who defied expectations, wowed critics and impressed fans under the spotlight. And yes, he did it all with little to no drama.