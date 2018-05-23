The Bachelorette Premiere Sneak Peek Gives Us a Potential New Theme Song

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 23, 2018 4:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sing it with us now! 

I got a rose, you got a rose, all of God's children got a rose 

When I get to heaven gonna carry my rose

Gonna shout all over God's heaven 

Heaven, oh, heaven

Everybody's talkin' bout heaven, ain't goin' yet...?? 

That's just a taste of the new hit Gospel song that debuts during Monday's Bachelorette premiere, and yes, it is stuck in our heads already. You can listen to the song in the exclusive clip above, which shows Becca meeting Chris, one of her 28 potential husbands. 

Chris says that in order to win Becca over, he knows he has to impress her Uncle Gary, and so hopefully Uncle Gary will be impressed by a full choir piling out of the limo like clowns out of a clown car to sing the above masterpiece. 

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 14: Meet Becca's 28 Men!

The Bachelorette gif

ABC

The other guys are rather thrown, mostly because they didn't think of such an extravagance first. 

"So the one dude brought in a choir, and I'm pretty good at math," says male model Jordan. "He fit in 12 people in that limo. My expectations have been blown out of the water!" 

We can't say anything has been blown out of the water for us, but we do have an awful lot of questions. Who wrote the song? How long did the choir rehearse? Where did they find this choir that looked so happy to be singing this song? Why did they just kind of give up on the lyrics there towards the end? Will the choir be back for more performances throughout the season?

All we know is that we wrote this entire article, made the above GIF, and even took a couple breaks in between and we still have the song stuck in our head. 

Heaven, ohhhh, heaven....

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Carole Radziwill, Bethany Frankel, Real Housewives of New York

Andy Cohen Opens Up About Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Falling Out: "It Is a Little Awkward"

Andy Cohen Talks Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's Feud

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Long, Complicated and Inspiring Road from Best Friends to Soul Mates

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

Emilia Clarke: My Final Game of Thrones Scene "F--ked Me Up"

Dietland, Julianna Margulies

WTF Is Dietland All About? Let Julianna Margulies and Joy Nash Explain

Grey's Anatomy

GLOW Grey's Anatomy, Nailed It! and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Coming to Netflix in June 2018

Captain America: Civil War

Cake, Captain America: Civil War and Men in Black Leaving Netflix in June 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com