Inside the Royal Family's First Month With Prince Louis

It's been exactly one month since Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, into the world.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to baby Louis on Apr. 23, just hours after it was revealed she was in labor. Kensington Palace announced the royal baby's arrival on Twitter, writing, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
After the baby's arrival was announced to the world, William brought their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the hospital to meet their baby brother.
Then, after the trio had met, William and Kate introduced their new baby boy to the world when they stepped outside of the hospital with the newborn child.
But they didn't announce their baby boy's name right away. The couple took their time, giving themselves four days before sharing Louis' name with the world.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles," Kensington Palace announced on Apr. 27. "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."
Shortly after baby Louis' arrival, Kate and William's family members were introduced to their new bundle of joy. Pippa Middleton, who is currently pregnant with her first child, was spotted arriving at Kensington Palace one day after Louis' birth.
A day later, Louis got a visit from his grandmother, Carole Middleton, and uncle, James Middleton. Photographers spotted Kate's family arriving to Kensington Palace on Apr. 25.
Less than two weeks later, William and Kate shared new portraits of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the world. In one of the adorable portraits, taken by Kate, Charlotte can be seen giving her baby brother a kiss on the forehead.
Over the weekend, William and Kate stepped out to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, during which Charlotte was a bridesmaid and George was a page boy. Baby Louis remained at home during the wedding, since he's only just a month old.
