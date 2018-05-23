Pete Davidson's Intense Road to Saturday Night Live Stardom and Dating Ariana Grande

Of all the raunchy, scathing, years-in-the-making jokes told at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in March 2015, nobody had a more memorable one-liner than Pete Davidson.

"I lost my dad on 9/11, and I always regretted growing up without a dad—until I met your dad, Justin," the then 21-year-old comedian said. "Now I'm glad mine's dead."

If you ever wanted to know exactly what a multi-tiered layer of laughter sounded like...that was it. Incredibly amused, shocked, almost a little embarrassed to find that so funny.

But the greater reaction beyond the audience was, Wait, what?

Davidson had made a name for himself as the youngest-ever cast member on Saturday Night Live, which hired him as a featured player in 2014, and the manner of his father's death wasn't a secret, particularly among the stand-up comedy circuit, but this was the first time a lot of people had heard that tragic portion of his biography.