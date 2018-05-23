Dakota Meyer Professes His Love for Bristol Palin After Filing for Divorce

Are Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer back together? The duo's recent social media posts are sparking reconciliation rumors.

Back in February, E! News confirmed that Meyer had filed for divorce from the daughter of Sarah Palin after almost two years of marriage. Meyer filed a petition for divorce on Jan. 29 in Austin, Tex. But now, just about four months after filing for divorce, Meyer is professing his love for Palin on social media.

"Couldn't be prouder of @bsmp2 for passing her real estate exam today! Congratulations I love you," he wrote alongside a picture of Palin on Monday, May 21.