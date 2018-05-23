Cancer Destroyed Tristan's Butt, But Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Give Him the Backside of His Dreams?

Butts, who needs 'em?

On Wednesday's all-new Botched, Tristan seeks the help of the show's doctors to restore the backside he lost to a cancerous tumor.

"I was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma at the age of eight," Tristan revealed.

For Tristan's mom Angelica, it was particularly tough dealing with the disease.

"He tells me, 'Mom, guess what? I have cancer, but it's OK because the doctors are going to give me medicine to fix it,'" Angelica said with tears in her eyes. "It's hard. It's difficult to hear that from an eight-year-old child telling you that."

Dr. Paul Nassif sympathized with Tristan, who unlike many of his patients, was botched at no fault of his own.

"This innocent child had a horrible disease, caused a severe horrible problem. That is exponentially more heartbreaking," Dr. Nassif said.