Cynthia Nixon Loses Democratic Party Nomination for New York Governor

Sitting Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has secured the Democratic party's nomination over Cynthia Nixon, the New York Daily News reports.

During Wednesday's state Democratic convention, the Sex and the City actress failed to earn the 25 percent of delegate votes required to guarantee a spot on the primary ballot. According to the publication, Gov. Cuomo won in a landslide with more than 95 percent of the vote.

Nixon will now work to obtain thousands of petition signatures to get on the ballot, reports the New York Daily News.

The New York native, who made an appearance at the convention, told the publication, "I'm not a protest candidate. I'm a viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination, and that's why I'm here, to say this is my party, too, I'm not afraid and I'm here. You can't shut me out."