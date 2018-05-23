Bachelor Nation Shares Their Honest Reactions to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Romance

Bachelor Nation is crazy in love with the idea that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have finally found their way back to each other.

Just yesterday, the reality TV stars came clean about their undercover relationship—a fairy tale conclusion (or beginning) to three years spent stuck in the friend zone. Ashley fell head over heels for Jared on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, but her feelings weren't reciprocated and the instant BFF's settled for the next best thing.

The on-again couple shared in an episode of The Story of Us that a joint vacation with fellow BiP couple Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper helped Haibon realize his dream girl was right in front of him all along. And now that Ashley and Jared's romance is out in the open, their co-stars and close friends have something to say.

Here's how Bachelor Nation is supporting the duo on their journey: