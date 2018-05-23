Kate Middleton Reflects on Her Most Cherished Aspect of Family Life

As a mother of three, Kate Middleton understands the importance of quality family time.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her most cherished aspect of family life in a heartfelt letter for Children's Hospice Week.

"Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish," the royal wrote in a letter shared Wednesday.

Kate is the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Earlier in the note, Kate, who has been a patron of East Anglia's Children Hospices since 2012, applauded the "life-changing support provided by children's hospices and palliative care charities across the U.K."

"They offer a lifeline to children and families facing the imaginable," she wrote.