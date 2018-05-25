Nikki Bella Is Not Excited About Trying on Wedding Dresses on Total Bellas: ''There's Just Something That's Not Feeling Right''

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., May. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
Nikki Bella is having a hard time saying yes to more than just the dress.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki is joined by family as she tries on wedding dresses for her big day and it seems like everyone is excited except for the bride-to-be.
"Finally, my sister is trying on wedding dresses! I am so excited to be here 'cause Nicole has been dreaming about this moment forever, so hopefully we find the one," Brie Bella chimes.
Nikki comes out in her first dress and it's a jaw-dropper, but the wow-factor is missing.
"I thought you're supposed to be excited for this. Like when you watch the movies or all I'll hear from my friends is like, 'Oh my gosh, greatest day! Break out the champagne!' And like for me, there's just something that's not feeling right," a disappointed Nikki says.
E!
Despite the WWE star's reservations, Brie pops open some bubbly and the group clinks their glasses in support of Nikki's upcoming nuptials.
"To you getting married!" Brie toasts. "So, here's to the girl who was always a bridesmaid, but now is finally a bride."
"Finally!" Nikki cheers.
See Nikki try on wedding dresses in the clip above.
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE
