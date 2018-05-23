Zayn Malik Hooks Up With a Stripper in "Entertainer" Music Video

Zayn Malik has dropped the music video for his latest track, "Entertainer."

The video is seemingly a continuation from his previous visual, "Let Me," which also starred model Sofia Jamora. In "Entertainer," a blond Malik is seeing going to a strip club, where he spots his love interest.

"You thought you had me, didn't you?" Malik sings in the track. "When you lied to my face, I could see the truth. Every step of the way I knew, how you fooled me, boo."

"Guess you didn't know that you were my favorite entertainer," Malik continues. "I watch you, laugh with and f--k with you. Don't you take me for a fool. In this game, I own the rules."