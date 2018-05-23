Zayn Malik Hooks Up With a Stripper in "Entertainer" Music Video

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 23, 2018 11:46 AM
Zayn Malik has dropped the music video for his latest track, "Entertainer."
The video is seemingly a continuation from his previous visual, "Let Me," which also starred model Sofia Jamora. In "Entertainer," a blond Malik is seeing going to a strip club, where he spots his love interest.
"You thought you had me, didn't you?" Malik sings in the track. "When you lied to my face, I could see the truth. Every step of the way I knew, how you fooled me, boo."
"Guess you didn't know that you were my favorite entertainer," Malik continues. "I watch you, laugh with and f--k with you. Don't you take me for a fool. In this game, I own the rules."
YouTube
"Never seen you comin', I'll turn you down," Malik goes on to sing. "When you need me the most, I will turn you, when you need me the most, I will turn you down."
The lyrics continue, "Thought that you were smarter, I'm ashamed for you. I knew it right away when you stopped lovin' me. It happened when your touch wasn't enough for me."
After spending time with Jamora, we see in the video that Malik loses track of her.
Watch the video above to see if he can find her in the end!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!