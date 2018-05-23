Andy Cohen Opens Up About Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Falling Out: "It Is a Little Awkward"

by Billy Nilles | Wed., May. 23, 2018 11:33 AM
It's no secret that Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill are no longer as close as they used to be.
This season on The Real Housewives of New York City, we've watched as the relationship between these former besties has grown chillier and chillier, leaving us distressed over the thought of watching another war on par with Frankel's season three break-up with Jill Zarin. With tonight's new episode promising another major blowout between the two during the annual trip to the Berkshires, it feels like we've reached the point of no return. And while it's certainly got us feeling some type of way, Andy Cohen's admitting that it's a bit discomforting for him as well.
Eugene Gologursky/Bravo
"It is a little awkward, but the good news is that both of them understand my role and they understand that I am friendly with the other person," the Watch What Happens Live host, who has been open about his personal friendships with both RHONY stars in the past, told E! News when we sat down with him to promote the Gallery 28 photo exhibit he and rescue dog Wacha are featured in, in support of Petfinder Foundation, part of the Purina ONE Difference campaign. "And so the last thing that I would want to be is in the middle of this feud, but of course, by nature of what I do, it's kind of where I find myself in a weird way. It's ambiguous as to why they're feuding and that kind of continues to reveal itself as the season goes on?"
But would Mr. Bravo consider bowing out from referring this season's reunion special to keep himself in a neutral position? Don't hold your breath. "No, I love it too much," Cohen said.
While holding court with Bravo's bevvy of endlessly watchable women has taken its toll on Cohen—"Do you see how grey my hair is? It was black when this whole thing started," he joked—he's not shy about admitting just what the franchise and his involvement in it has meant to him. "They mean a lot to me and they mean a lot to a lot of people who watch the show. I mean, it's great," he said. "You can work in TV your whole life and not be a part of something that touches so many people and that so many people love and is a point of a pleasure and escape for people. And this is it."
For more from Cohen, be sure to check out the video above!
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Long, Complicated and Inspiring Road from Best Friends to Soul Mates
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!