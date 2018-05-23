Ariana Grande Calls Mac Miller Relationship "Toxic": "I Am Not a Babysitter or a Mother"

GC Images
Ariana Grande isn't buying this version of the story.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that she and rapper Mac Miller had called it quits after roughly two years together. E! News learned at the time that their split was because of their busy work schedules, but they remained close friends. A source later told E! News that despite Ariana and Mac officially breaking up after attending Coachella in April, "the relationship had been over long before."
This week, E! News confirmed the songstress had started casually seeing SNL comedian Pete Davidson. A week earlier, Miller was arrested after allegedly crashing his car while he was under the influence, then fleeing the scene.
"Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," a fan tweeted on Monday.
Grande caught wind of the tweet and issued a fierce response, calling her relationship with Miller "toxic" in the process.
"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," she began. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."
"Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," her statement concluded.
As a source told E! News this week, "Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her...She is in a very good place and very happy now."
A day after reports emerged of their breakup, Grande seemingly confirmed the news with a sweet message about one of her "best friends in the whole world."
"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!" Grande wrote on an Instagram story. "Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," she continued. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"
Following Miller's car accident, Grande posted a cryptic tweet that read, "pls take care of yourself."