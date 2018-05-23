Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Announce Their Wedding Date and Location

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have set the date!

Mark you January calendars because this Bachelor couple is heading down the aisle on Jan. 12, the future husband and wife revealed live on The View on Wednesday.

However, don't set your DVRs because these two aren't going to be saying "I do" in front of the cameras.

"It's a private wedding, so not on TV," Luyendyk Jr. noted.

The event will take place in Maui at Haiku Mill, "this beautiful old world field," he described. "A lot of vines and greenery."

"It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty," he added. Pretty and intimate as they plan to have around 100 guests.