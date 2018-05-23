Emilia Clarke: My Final Game of Thrones Scene "F--ked Me Up"

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 23, 2018 8:10 AM

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

HBO

The end—and return—of Game of Thrones is still a ways off, but Emilia Clarke has already shot her final moments as Daenerys Targaryen. Brace yourselves.

"It f--ked me up," Clarke told Vanity Fair. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is…"

Oh boy. Deep breaths, everyone!

Game of Thrones is still filming and won't debut until 2019. Yes, there are spinoffs/prequels in the works, but they won't involve Clarke or her alter ego. And when it ends, that's it for Game of Thrones, there won't be any revivals or reboots down the line.

"This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There's no revival, reboot, spinoff talk," HBO boss Casey Bloys previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Regarding the final episodes of the series, Bloys and the cast have kept mum on what's to come.

"They're great. It's fantastic," Bloys teased. "The fans are going to be very, very happy."

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has visited the set of the final season and pretty much acted like its hype man.

"It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV. It's going to be unbelievable," Momoa told EW. "It's going to f--k up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn't want to know that!'"

And now the waiting game continues…

Game of Thrones returns sometime in 2019.

