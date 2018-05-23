Cake, Captain America: Civil War and Men in Black Leaving Netflix in June 2018

Captain America: Civil War

Marvel Studios

Netflix has just announced which film and TV titles will be expiring in June 2018, and subscribers have eight days to watch films like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile, Men in Black and While You Were Sleeping before they expire. Midway through the month, the first eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will disappear—that's a whopping 71 episodes!

For the full list of titles becoming available in June, click here.

Leaving 6/1/18

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Best Summer Movies of All Time, Men in Black

Courtesy Sony

Leaving 6/2/18

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving 6/8/18

Grace of Monaco

Leaving 6/918

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving 6/10/18

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving 6/15/18

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving 6/16/18

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

Chris Messina, Jennifer Aniston, Cake

Cinelou Releasing

Leaving 6/18/18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/20/18

Cake

Leaving 6/21/18

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 6/22/18

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving 6/23/18

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving 6/25/18

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving 6/26/18

Alpha and Omega

Leaving 6/29/18

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving 6/30/18

On Golden Pond

