Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti Cries and Calls Jared Haibon Her "Soul Mate"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon surprised Bachelor Nation by announcing they're dating, Iaconetti confirmed she's found her "soul mate."

"He is my person," she told Bachelor alum Ben Higgins during iHeartRadio's The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast on Tuesday. "He is my soul mate."

Fans watched Iaconetti pursue and cry over Haibon on season two and season three of Bachelor in Paradise. While Iaconetti knew he was the one from the first day they met in 2015, it took a little bit longer for Haibon to fully realize his true feelings.

The two went on a date during their first season of Bachelor in Paradise; however, Haibon dumped Iaconetti. Still, the two remained friends and had a few flings in the fall. 

"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during a YouTube video of the couple's love story The Story of Us. "Like, it just didn't feel over."

Read

The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Finally Dating

However, the two experienced their fair share of drama during their second season of Bachelor in Paradise and decided to date other people. Haibon went on to appear in Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Iaconetti went on to star in another spinoff called Bachelor Winter Games. There, she developed a romance with Canadian participant Kevin Wendt

During her discussion with Higgins, Iaconetti explained "there was no crossover" and that she "never cheated on Kevin or anything like that." However, she admitted that she and Haibon talked about his feelings before Bachelor Winter Games aired.

That conversation came after the two went on a group trip to St. Lucia with fellow Bachelor In Paradise couple Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper. After consulting Tolbert, Haibon confessed his feelings to Iaconetti and gave her a kiss at the airport. However, Iaconetti decided to continue to date Wendt. But once Wendt and Iaconetti broke up in March, Haibon pursued her one more time with a love letter. The rest, as they say, is history.

"In a way, he was harboring feelings for awhile, but he didn't want to come out with them until he was 100 percent," Iaconetti tearfully told Higgins. "Honestly, he kind of said he needed an earthquake and, like, he got his earthquake. Then, he told me and then he's been like super happy and amazing. Like, he was in such this dark place for awhile and now he's just like a mush ball in the best way, and he's, like, so full of love."

Iaconetti said she loves her now boyfriend of a few months "very much" and that he loves her. 

"He's so cute every day," she said during the podcast. "He goes...‘Do you know how much I love you? I don't think you know.'"

During an interview with fellow Bachelor alumni Dean Unglert and Vanessa Grimaldi on Help! I Suck at Dating, Haibon admitted he was a "very closed off human being for a long time" and that he knew he was making "the biggest mistake of [his] life" by not being with Iaconetti.

Now that they're together, he sees a long-term future with her. While the two are not living together, Haibon seemed to suggest that she's the one. 

"I know, I don't want to speak for Ashley, but like, obviously we've talked about it and we see this as, you know, it for us, so to speak" he said. "Life partner, love, marriage, kids, the whole—I mean I hope so."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Let the This Is Us Cast Charm You in First Look at Season 3

Kirstie Alley Spills Hot Tea on Patrick Swayze & John Travolta

"Jersey Shore" Cast Says Ronnie's Family Drama Is on the Show

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Veep

From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16

"Jersey Shore" Cast Reveals How Long Show Will Go On

The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons and The Big Bang Theory: Why Season 12 Will Be the Last for the Hit CBS Comedy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.