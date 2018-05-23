Francesca Eastwood Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Francesca Eastwood, 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Francesca Eastwood is going to be a mom!

Clint Eastwood's daughter revealed she has her own little one on the way on Tuesday night when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills rocking a baby bump. 

The 24-year-old actress later stood beside her mother Frances Fisher at the podium during the event and cradled her bump. 

While she has not commented publicly on the pregnancy, she did take to her Instagram account to chronicle the newest addition to her bedding—a pregnancy pillow. "Lots of pillow shapes," she captioned a uniquely shaped body pillow. 

Photos

Francesca Eastwood's BFF Instagrams

Francesca Eastwood, Francis Fisher, 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Clint Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Meanwhile, hours earlier her younger sister Morgan Eastwood shared a snap on her own Instagram account of someone poking Francesca's bump. 

Eastwood's actress mom and director dad famously dated in the early '90s and welcomed Francesca, their only child together, in 1993. 

The E! alum was briefly married to Jonah Hill's late older brotherJordan Feldstein, in November 2013, but it reportedly ended in an annulment. 

Congratulations to the mama-to-be!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Francesca Eastwood , Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Bachelor, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Bachelor in Paradise

9 Reasons Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Already Our Favorite Bachelor Couple

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Calls Mac Miller Relationship "Toxic" as She Sets the Record Straight on a Fan's Comment

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Royal Wedding, Guests, Arrivals

Camilla Parker-Bowles Reveals Her Favorite Part of the Royal Wedding

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, GQ

Sarah Silverman Shares Complicated Feelings About Her "Brother" Louis C.K.

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Announce Their Wedding Date and Location

Rose McGowan, CITIZEN ROSE 103

Rose McGowan Gets a Message of Self-Care From a Therapist on CITIZEN ROSE: ''This Role You've Taken on Seems to Be Harming You''

Nick Jonas, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nick Jonas and Mustard to Perform at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.