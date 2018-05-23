Emilia Clarke's Mom Is Ruining Her Sex Life

No one is happier for Emilia Clarke's success than her "proud mum."

But, as the star of Solo: A Star Wars Story admitted on NBC's Late Night Tuesday, her mother's ever-growing collection of movie merchandise is getting out of control. "I think she knows it gets to me slightly—as it would to anyone when your mother really enjoys having your face on cushions...and throws. Now, Star Wars is here with a vengeance. There's a lot of merchandise that comes along with being in a Star Wars movie, so there's a lot of stuff that mum can fill my house with!" she told Seth Meyers, raising her voice in mock outrage. "WITH MY FACE ON IT!"

"I came home one day and she was like, 'You're never, ever going to get laid again! Ever!'" she laughed. Before Meyers showed a picture of Clarke's redecorated room, he joked, "I will say: You are beautiful and charming. If I came back to your place and this was on, I would be out!"