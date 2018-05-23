Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and More Stars to Perform at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 23, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images for NBC, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Sam Hunt will take the stage, as well. 

CMT announced the star-studded lineup on Wednesday and hinted additional performers would be added soon.

This year's award show marks Clarkson's CMT Music Awards debut. She will perform a rendition of the rock hit "American Woman." In fact, this year is a big one for pop stars in general. Justin Timberlake, for example, is up for two awards for his song "Say Something" with Stapleton, and Bebe Rexha is a contender in two categories for her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. The Backstreet Boys are also in the running for their first CMT Music Award for their song "Everybody" with Florida Georgia Line.

Read

2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed—and Little Big Town Will Host!

As for the rest of the performers, many are nominees and hoping to take home a trophy. Stapleton is up for three awards this year, and Shelton and Ballerini are in the running for two awards each. Bryan is also up for Male Video of the Year for his song "Light It Up."

Still, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean lead with the most nominations of the night with four nods each. To check out the full list of nominees, click here.

Little Big Town will host the event live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on June 6 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Blake Shelton , Kelsea Ballerini , Luke Bryan , Music , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Maddie Poppe Wins First "American Idol" on ABC

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe

American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe Are Dating

2018 Billboard Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

Cardi B, Music Video

Cardi B Is a Bride and a Widow in "Be Careful" Music Video

Mila Kunis, Andy Cohen, Camila Cabello, Billboard Music Awards 2018

Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Camila Cabello, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei Have a Sweet Reunion at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Salt-n-Pepa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, performance

Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.