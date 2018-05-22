The Voice Season 14 Crowns a Winner

First she won American Idol, and now she has won The Voice.

OK, Brynn Cartelli actually won The Voice, but that does mean that coach Kelly Clarkson is also a winner on her very first season on the show—as if we expected any other outcome.

At 14, Brynn is actually the youngest finalist The Voice has ever had, but you'd never know it just listening to her incredible voice.

The night began with a final four including Cartelli, Britton Buchanan from Team Alicia Keys, and Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker from Team Blake Shelton. Team Adam Levine didn't even make it to the finale.