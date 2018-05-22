EXCLUSIVE!

LeAnn Rimes Shares the Secret to Her Blended Family: ''Little Things Don't Bother Us''

Tue., May. 22, 2018

It's all water under the bridge...

Despite some rough waters, LeAnn Rimes says it's smooth sailing with her stepsons' mother Brandi Glanville the ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian.

Last night at the American Idol Finale in Los Angeles, the country singer talked to E! News about how their modern family makes it work. 

"The key to doing it right? A lot of grace. A lot of not taking things personally," said the 35-year-old star, who is a stepmother to Jake Austin Cibrian, 11, and Mason Edward Cibrian, 14.

"The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and down," said the "Blue" singer, who has been married to Eddie since 2011. "They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."

She then joked, "As long as us adults can act like adults which seems to be an issue sometimes."

Despite some serious past turmoil with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, LeAnn said, "I know I can speak for myself and I can speak for Eddie, but little things don't bother us any more."

Last month, Brandi made fans' jaws drop when she essentially announced the years-long feud with Eddie's wife was over.

Brandi shared a selfie showing her with the singer, smiling together. The photo was taken at Jake's 11th birthday party in Calabasas, California.

"Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday," Glanville wrote on Instagram.

The two women have been feuding ever since Glanville filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 after it was revealed he and Rimes were having an affair while filming their Lifetime Movie, Northern Lights.

Glanville's feud with Rimes has raged for years and even continuing on until as recently as a few month ago.

In June 2017, Glanville told E! News that Rimes has been "going after" her boyfriend Donald Friese and "checking his stuff." Cibrian said in a statement that she was making "false and reverse accusations."

That same month, Glanville said on E!'s Daily Pop that she thinks Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage.

The actor said in a statement that "for Brandi to openly predict and hope for the end of our marriage" is "sad" and "sick."

In October, Glanville and her boyfriend dressed up as a "celebrity scandal couple" for Halloween and fans speculated they had modeled their looks after Cibrian and Rimes.

But thanks to a Internet laurel leaf called Instagram, looks like all is finally calm.

