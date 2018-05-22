LeAnn Rimes Shares the Secret to Her Blended Family: ''Little Things Don't Bother Us''

It's all water under the bridge...

Despite some rough waters, LeAnn Rimes says it's smooth sailing with her stepsons' mother Brandi Glanville the ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian.

Last night at the American Idol Finale in Los Angeles, the country singer talked to E! News about how their modern family makes it work.

"The key to doing it right? A lot of grace. A lot of not taking things personally," said the 35-year-old star, who is a stepmother to Jake Austin Cibrian, 11, and Mason Edward Cibrian, 14.

"The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and down," said the "Blue" singer, who has been married to Eddie since 2011. "They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."

She then joked, "As long as us adults can act like adults which seems to be an issue sometimes."

Despite some serious past turmoil with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, LeAnn said, "I know I can speak for myself and I can speak for Eddie, but little things don't bother us any more."