Roseanne Has No Plans to Completely Shy Away From Politics in Season 11

"I think what she was reflecting was the first episode of the first season was very much on the nose because we wanted to show the polarity between Roseanne and Jackie and the other members of the family, their political views and how that had become part of the American landscape in a working class household," he explained. "But definitely we will be tackling issues, but in all of the episodes...politics was a subtext and we always deal with it through the eyes of the family. So because we don't want to be preachy, we're not doing the issue of the week, but at the same time we will definitely be handling issues that are political hot buttons."

One political hot button issue that came up during this most recent season was Muslim panic, which was addressed through Roseanne Conner's (played by Rosanne Barr) biases towards her new neighbors, whom she's been spying on. While Helford and his writing staff have yet to begin breaking story for season 11, he revealed that the plan is for Fatima (Anne Bedian) and her husband Samir (Alain Washnevsky) to return. "They're their neighbors, they live right next door so we definitely want to see more of them," he said.