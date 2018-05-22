The Big Problem With 13 Reasons Why Season 2

Warning: The following contains spoilers for both seasons of 13 Reasons Why. If you haven't finished season two yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution!

Season one of 13 Reasons Why was a difficult watch.

Going in to a show that's set out to tell the story of a teenage girl's decision to take her own life, that's sort of a given. But Netflix's adaptation of Jay Asher's 2007 novel was also rewarding in its own way. It was compelling, anchored by standout performances from Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh, and breakout star Katherine Langford, especially. It was inventive with its narrative structure, framing each of its 13 episodes around one of Hannah's tapes revealing her another one of her "reasons why." And it told a complete story.

Sure, the end of season one left a few threads dangling when it came to the Liberty High School students we'd met throughout, but the story of Hannah Baker and what happened to her that led her to believe her only way out was suicide? That story was powerfully and effectively and thoroughly told to completion over the course of those 13 hours.