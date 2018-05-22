Suri Cruise Just Wore Summer's New Floral Dress Trend

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 22, 2018 2:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Florals for spring (and summer)? Not very groundbreaking. 

It's a perennial trend that works all year round. Luckily, Suri Cruise just proved there's a specific take on the look that can make a much stronger statement. Katie Holmes' daughter donned a blue Dolce & Gabbana frock to the American Ballet Theater Spring Gala Monday night. While the 12-year-old looked adorable in the long-sleeve, billowy dress, we couldn't help but notice the oversize floral pattern, especially in contrast to Katie's smaller, leafy design. 

Large flower prints create a bolder palette without much added effort. Not to mention, it feels romantic and fresh, like you're walking through a garden in full bloom. If you're worried the trend may feel to juvenile—or like Grandma's curtains—bring structural pieces, like a solid blazer or strappy stilettos, or heavy textures, like denim and leather, into the mix to create contrast and edge. 

Photos

Frill Hem Pants: Spring 2018's Hottest Trend

Keep scrolling to see adult-versions of Suri's dress, the perfect look for you summer escapades. 

ESC: Floral Dresses

NastyGal

No Harm in Giving It a Tie Floral Dress, Was $90, Now $50

ESC: Floral Dresses

H&M

Long Mesh Dress, Was $49.99, Now $24.99 

ESC: Floral Dresses

MSGM

Metallic Floral Dress, Was $843, Now $253

Article continues below

ESC: Floral Dresses

Pink Memories

Empire Silhouette Floral Dress, Was $367, Now $293

ESC: Floral Dresses

Express

Floral Off The Shoulder Ruffle Front Maxi Dress, $79.90

ESC: Floral Dresses

Lauren Lynn London

The Iris Mini Floral Dress, $297

Article continues below

ESC: Floral Dresses

Zara

Striped and Floral Print Tunic, $69.90

ESC: Floral Dresses

Calvin Klein

Floral-Print Fit & Flare Sweater Dress, Was $134, Now $53.53

ESC: Floral Dresses

Mango

Belt Floral Dress, $59.99

Article continues below

ESC: Floral Dresses

Yvonne S

Floral-Print Linen Maxi Dress, $680

Would you wear this look?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katie Holmes , Suri Cruise , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Shopping , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wears These $7 Stockings to Stay Comfortable in Heels

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown's Blazer Looks a Lot Like Julia Roberts' '80s Style

Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Head-to-Toe Fall Denim Outfit Is Super Affordable

ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

ESC: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.