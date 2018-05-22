Suri Cruise Just Wore Summer's New Floral Dress Trend

  
  
  
Florals for spring (and summer)? Not very groundbreaking. 

It's a perennial trend that works all year round. Luckily, Suri Cruise just proved there's a specific take on the look that can make a much stronger statement. Katie Holmes' daughter donned a blue Dolce & Gabbana frock to the American Ballet Theater Spring Gala Monday night. While the 12-year-old looked adorable in the long-sleeve, billowy dress, we couldn't help but notice the oversize floral pattern, especially in contrast to Katie's smaller, leafy design. 

Large flower prints create a bolder palette without much added effort. Not to mention, it feels romantic and fresh, like you're walking through a garden in full bloom. If you're worried the trend may feel to juvenile—or like Grandma's curtains—bring structural pieces, like a solid blazer or strappy stilettos, or heavy textures, like denim and leather, into the mix to create contrast and edge. 

Keep scrolling to see adult-versions of Suri's dress, the perfect look for you summer escapades. 

ESC: Floral Dresses

NastyGal

No Harm in Giving It a Tie Floral Dress, Was $90, Now $50

ESC: Floral Dresses

H&M

Long Mesh Dress, Was $49.99, Now $24.99 

ESC: Floral Dresses

MSGM

Metallic Floral Dress, Was $843, Now $253

ESC: Floral Dresses

Pink Memories

Empire Silhouette Floral Dress, Was $367, Now $293

ESC: Floral Dresses

Express

Floral Off The Shoulder Ruffle Front Maxi Dress, $79.90

ESC: Floral Dresses

Lauren Lynn London

The Iris Mini Floral Dress, $297

ESC: Floral Dresses

Zara

Striped and Floral Print Tunic, $69.90

ESC: Floral Dresses

Calvin Klein

Floral-Print Fit & Flare Sweater Dress, Was $134, Now $53.53

ESC: Floral Dresses

Mango

Belt Floral Dress, $59.99

ESC: Floral Dresses

Yvonne S

Floral-Print Linen Maxi Dress, $680

Would you wear this look?

  
  
  
