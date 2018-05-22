Caitlyn Jenner Says It's ''Tough'' to Maintain a ''Close'' Bond With Her Family

Caitlyn Jenner's relationship with members of the Kardashian family is still fractured after years of turmoil.

The 68-year-old Olympian discussed her personal life, controversial political stances and reputation within the transgender community in a new interview with Broadly, conducted last fall and published Tuesday. Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, has been at odds with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her former stepchildren, including Kim Kardashian, who she admitted last November hasn't spoken to her in a year. Their differences stem from claims Jenner made about Kris in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Jenner told Broadly, "I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They've all moved on."