Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Gets Restraining Order Against Ryan Edwards for Two Years

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards appeared in court on May 21 for a hearing, during which Bookout was granted a two-year restraining order against her ex.

Back in March, the Teen Mom star and her husband Taylor McKinney filed two orders of protection against Edwards. The first filing was identified as McKinney versus Edwards while the second order was identified as Bookout and her three children versus Edwards. Bookout shares son Bentley with Edwards and children Maverick and Jayde with McKinney.

In early April, E! News obtained court documents in which Bookout claimed Edwards "left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son." She also claimed in the documents that Edwards "has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don't answer my phone."