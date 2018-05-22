Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Summer's Best Denim Trend

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to bring new life into casual garbs.

Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out wearing her summer's best: a pale yellow denim set with a white crop top, dad sneakers and a Fendi fanny pack. Although her sneakers and bag, which she bought from NY-based vintage store, What Goes Around Comes Around, are popular trends, her outfit is fast-tracking tinted denim sets as the next big thing.

The trend has steadily gained momentum with celebrities and fashion influencers taking note. In March, for her collaboration with boohoo, Zendaya released a pale yellow denim set that looks a lot like Kylie's.