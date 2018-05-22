Donald Glover's Most Memorable Acting Roles (and Some You Might've Missed!)

Donald Glover is a jack of all trades and acting is just one of his many talents. He's also a writer, producer, musician, comedian and actor and we love him in all of his forms.

Come this year—this weekend actually—Glover will be starring in Solo: A Star Wars Story and that's going to be just one of his many memorable roles to date. He will also be playing Simba in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King next year and we are already counting down until its release.

Over the years we've fallen in love with him for his roles on Community and Atlanta and now he's making his movie presence known. He is a badass on screen and behind the camera and we're not worthy of his talents.