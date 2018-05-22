Rihanna's Personal Highlight Technique Is so Extra, as Expected

In the name of Rihanna, go big or go home!

With the launch of Fenty Beauty's new Killawatt Foils, the beauty mogul is sharing her own personal highlight technique for others to bask in Rihanna-like radiance. And like all things badgalriri, it's pretty unconventional. The "Lemon" singer sent her two trusted makeup artists, Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, to teach a master class to a group of L.A. editors and beauty influencers Friday.

"This is Rihanna's technique when it comes to highlight," noted Priscilla, reiterating a few more times that the vision comes straight from the Grammy winner. The singer has been testing the method for awhile—in fact, she tried the statement beauty look at the 2017 Met Gala, using the same Mimosa Sunrise (a magenta) and Sangria Sunset (a tangerine) pigments that just finally hit shelves Monday.