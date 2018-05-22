EXCLUSIVE!

Woody Harrelson Gushes Over Friendship With Jennifer Lawrence

by Nikki Levy | Tue., May. 22, 2018 11:28 AM

Woody Harrelson has revealed what it's like to be BFFs with Jennifer Lawrence, and—spoiler alert!—it includes a lot of laughter!

E! News caught up with the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor last week and he opened up about the tight bond he shares with his former co-star. 

Calling Lawrence a "very, very clever gal" with "incredible wit," Harrelson made it clear that whenever the two get together, the laughter is non-stop.

"You know those kind of people who can just start saying things to you, and once you start laughing, then they just keep coming and keep making you laugh more?" he asked. "She's one of those types."

When asked what the Hunger Games co-stars do together, Harrelson revealed he's "pretty boring" and thinks it's "incredible" that anyone would want to hang out with him! 

While we disagree with Harrelson on that (going out with Amy Schumer seems pretty fun to us), we'd would love to hang out with these two any day!

Photos

Solo: A Star Wars Story Hollywood Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

Harrelson has been pretty busy lately, as he's currently on a whirlwind press tour for the newest film in the Star Wars saga.

Harrelson stars as Han Solo's mentor, Beckett, joining a star-studded cast that includes Donald Glover(Lando Calrissian), Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clarke (Qi'Ra), Thandie Newton (Val) and Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos). 

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere in theaters nationwide Friday.

