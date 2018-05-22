Becca Kufrin Reveals She's Engaged! But Why Are the Bachelorettes Allowed to Spoil Their Season?

We'd say spoiler alert, but when the Bachelorette herself is the source of the spoiler...does it really matter?

Ahead of The Bachelorette premiere on May 28, Becca Kufrin revealed she is happily engaged, with host Chris Harrison confirming the news as well, writing on his Instagram, "I can tell you today that Becca is indeed happily engaged!"

So yep, the ABC reality hit spoiled season 14 even before it premiered...but it's not the first time they've done it, as the franchise's previous Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also revealed she was engaged before her season kicked off.

So what gives, why are the female leads allowed to reveal their outcome so early?