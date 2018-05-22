Avicii's Funeral Will Be Private, According to His Family

Avicii's family has confirmed that the late DJ's funeral will be private, with only those closest to him in attendance.

"There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii," a rep for Avicii's family told E! News in a statement Tuesday. "The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming."

It was just over a month ago that Avicii's rep confirmed the heartbreaking news that the DJ had passed away.