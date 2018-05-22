David Spade Jokes About Dating Younger Women: "They Have to Have a GED"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 22, 2018 9:55 AM
David Spade is opening up about his dating life.
The comedian appeared as a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he dished to Ellen DeGeneres about his new audiobook, A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World. In the book, Spade talks about how dating in 2018 compares to dating in the past.
"Sometimes I date girls that aren't my exact same age, like they're lower a little bit," Spade laughed. "But mature...like they have to have a GED for sure."
Spade then clarified that they "don't have to," before sharing, "By the way, sometimes it's awkward like you're out and you hear a Led Zeppelin song and their face is blank. I'm like, 'You don't know who Led Zeppelin is?' They're like, 'Dude I don't know who Maroon 5 is. I'm young, you're old, is there a problem?' I'm like, 'No, no, let's get some sushi.'"
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Spade then talked about getting rejected now compared to in the past.
"You used to call girls and get rejected on the phone...now it's all texting," Spade said. "Like if you text a girl and they don't text you right back, it's over. Then they try to get out of it, you're like, 'Hey what's up?' And then four days later they're like, 'What's up, babe?'"
"I go, 'Oh not much, I want to hang out,'" Spade continued. "And then five days later she's like, 'Where you been?' I'm like, 'What's going on? Are you not getting these?' And they go, 'Oh I'm the worst texter, I'm so bad at it.' Which, no girl is bad at it."
Watch the video above to see Spade reveal what happened to him on a recent date!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?