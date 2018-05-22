Prince William Meets Families of Manchester Bombing Victims 1 Year After Attack

Outside of the cathedral, people laid floral bouquets and cards in St. Ann's Square and placed more than 7,000 handmade stitched hearts throughout the city's center.

A national minute of silence was also held.

Later, more than 3,000 singers from the local choirs will honor the victims at the Manchester Together-With One Voice event in the city's Albert Square. The Manchester Survivors Choir, a group of people who survived the attack, is among the groups set to perform.

In addition, bells from the local churches and town hall will ring at 10:31 p.m. to mark the moment the attack took place a year ago.

The bombing took place May 22, 2017. On that day, a terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

Grande also remembered the victims with a touching tribute on social media.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she tweeted. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."