Watch Rose McGowan Move Out of Her House to Pay for Harvey Weinstein Legal Fees on CITIZEN ROSE

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 22, 2018 9:27 AM
Rose McGowan is making a hard move.
On Thursday's new CITIZEN ROSE, the activist has made the difficult decision to move out of her Hollywood home to pay for the legal fees she's racked up fighting "the monster" (AKA Harvey Weinstein).
"I'm going to be OK, right?" Rose asks her assistant in this preview clip as she packs up her bathroom. "It's the next chapter," he tells her.
"God damn it, I didn't want to cry, I wanted to be all peppy," a teary-eyed Rose admits. "Bye, house. Thank you, I love you."
"I know it seems maybe silly having an attachment to a house, but for me homes have always been the only protection I've had from a scary world," Rose tells the camera. "And leaving that, it is like leaving the nest in a way. It was hard."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?