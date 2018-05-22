American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson Rooted for Maddie Poppe to Win Over Himself: "Nobody Deserves it More Than Her"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 8:51 AM

Only one of them was crowned winner of the first season of ABC's American Idol, but Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson both came out of the competition with something else: Each other.

Maddie took home the top prize and was the season 16 (or season one, however you look at the new American Idol) winner.

"I didn't. I really didn't," Maddie told E! News when asked if she thought she was going to win. "I thought the other two were so strong and had such huge fanbases. I didn't know if I could pull this off, but just to think I did I cannot believe it. It's incredible."

Maddie said she doesn't remember what she and Caleb said to each other with the big reveal. "It was such a blur," she said. However, Caleb remembers what he said to her.

"She deserved it," he said he told Maddie. "I wanted to win, don't get me wrong, but part of me really was just rooting for her more than I was rooting for myself, because nobody deserves it more than her."

He may have lost the title, but Caleb said he felt "amazing" after the finale.

"I feel so incredible," he said.

"I've met some of my best friends that I know I'll know until the end of time and one special friend in particular," Caleb said. "It's been great and hopefully it'll lead to bigger things."

Those things include an album and tour.

Click play on the video up top for more.

American Idol will return to ABC for a second season.

