Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Debut in True British Style Alongside Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has arrived.

A mere three days after marrying Prince Harry and officially becoming a member of the family,Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance as a royal.

The newlyweds stepped out at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted in honor of Prince Charlesas part of his 70th birthday celebrations, though the Prince of Wales' actual birthday is not until mid-November. This particular event was held in recognition of the royal's work as a patron for hundreds of organizations and charities. As Prince Harry joked during his speech, "Can I ask you to join me in wishing the Prince of Wales a very Happy Birthday—six months ahead of his 70th! How very Royal!"

In accordance with royal protocol, the new duchess sported pantyhose underneath her blush GOAT sleeved sheath dress with a sheer neckline (which has already begun to sell out on some sites). Markle paired the design with a bespoke slanted hat by Philip Treacy, a pair of Vanessa Tugendhaft rose-shaped diamond earrings and a Wilbur & Gussie oyster silk clutch. The outfit was finished off with a pair of blush Tamara Mellon leather pumps and, of course, her new gold wedding band on her left hand. In the full ensemble, the star looked every bit her new royal part.