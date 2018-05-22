Emilia Clarke Ditched Her Own Star Wars Screening to Watch the Royal Wedding

Emilia Clarkereally wanted to watch the royal wedding.

So much so that the Star Wars actress, who was in England, opted out of a screening of her own upcoming film to snuggle up by the TV for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's long-awaited nuptials.

"I had a screening of the Star Wars movie that I'm in for my friends and family on the day and I didn't get my dates right, so I didn't realize [they were on the same day], so I sort of thought no one would turn up, but then they did, so then they watched the movie and I watched the wedding," she explained to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Oops! Needless to say, Clarke enjoyed every minute of the ceremony, though she was hoping for a little surprise or two.

"No one even fell," she joked. "It was just a perfect day."