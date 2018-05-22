What Feud? Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Dancing With the Stars Cast React to Those Pesky Rumors

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 7:05 AM
"Don't believe everything, people," Johnny Damon told E! News. The baseball veteran and Dancing With the Stars contestant was talking about the rumored feud between Tonya Harding and DWTS winner Adam Rippon.
"Honestly, that's not even true that there's any rifle between them. They get on so well," professional dancer Emma Slater said.
Adam and professional dancer Jenna Johnson took home the mirrorball for this all athletes season. Tonya and Sasha Farber were the runner-up.
"I am taking away a new friendship for life and newfound love for America," Tonya said about her DWTS experience. "And I learned how to dance! Now I can dance, actually!"
Tonya said she had no idea what this rumored feud even means.
"Adam and Jenna deserved to win. Everyone brought their best tonight and did their best. It was truly an amazing experience and amazing night," Tonya said after the show.
Adam and Jenna said they didn't rehearse in the studio in Los Angeles, so their run-ins with Tonya were limited.
"The interactions I've had with Tonya have only been positive. It was nice to see her have a moment out here on the dance floor. She's been nothing but nice to me," Adam said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast about their thoughts on all these rumors.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?