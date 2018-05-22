Miley Cyrus Breaks Into Jimmy Kimmel's House and Whacks Him in the Balls With a Sledgehammer

  By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:15 AM

It might be time for Jimmy Kimmel to change his locks.

As he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, his wife—co-head writer Molly McNearney—has made a habit out of pranking him in the middle of the night, hiring pop music superstars as her accomplices. Rihanna and Britney Spears are already coconspirators, and now Miley Cyrus has joined their girl gang. On a recent night, at 1:07 a.m., the "Wrecking Ball" singer snuck into his room. "I'm coming in like a wrecking ball, just for you, Jimmy!" Cyrus warned. "Here we go!"

Dressed as a sexy construction worker, Cyrus jumped on Kimmel's bed as her hit song blared from the speakers. "Wakey-wakey! Guess who it is, Jimmy!" Cyrus screamed. "Good morning!" A groggy and shirtless Kimmel stared in disbelief as a woman in a wrecking ball costume joined Cyrus. "Yes, I brought a wrecking ball," the singer confirmed. "I brought a full-on wrecking ball!"

"How many times is this gonna happen?" Kimmel asked.

Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

At one point, as Cyrus thrashed around on the bed and sang over the track, she accidentally whacked Kimmel in the balls. Extending her sledgehammer to Kimmel, Cyrus referenced her video and said, "It tastes really good if you wanna lick...It's kind of my thing. See you next time!"

"There's going to be a next time?" Kimmel asked. "You got me right in the balls!"

"It is called 'Wrecking Balls,'" Cyrus joked. "Sweet dreams."

To see what Kimmel thought of her prank after he was fully awake, watch the video.

