Katy Perry Confirms She's "Not Single" During American Idol Finale

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

We're looking at you, Orlando Bloom

For months, there have been sightings and speculation that the actor had rekindled his romance with Katy Perry. With all the photographic evidence—dates in Tokyo and Rome and meeting Pope Francis together—it certainly looked like things were back on for the couple who had  taken "space" at the beginning of 2017. Well, the sparks were flying in 2018 and, to add more fuel to that fire, Perry recently declared her relationship status and, well, she's not flying solo. 

During the American Idol finale Monday night, she spilled the beans during an on-air encounter with The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin

"Can I be in the running?" the mesmerized host asked Kufrin as Ryan Seacrest promoted the upcoming season premiere of the show, in which she picks one suitor to marry. "I'm not single, but I still like you."

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Pope Francis

VATICAN MEDIA FOTO/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

There you have it—the confirmation fans have been waiting for. While Perry didn't name her beau, given all the physical evidence, we'd bet on Bloom. 

"She's on tour for the next several months and will be all over the place. She knows sustaining a relationship or any kind of normalcy will be difficult," a source told E! News back in February. "But, they love each other and never really stopped talking when they were apart. They've been seeing each other off and on the entire time."

While insiders told E! News their relationship was unofficial, "easy" and "free" earlier this year, it seems the two may have waded into the more serious pool. 

Either way, as Perry confirmed, she's certainly no single lady. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Orlando Bloom , Katy Perry , Couples , American Idol , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Steps Out—in a Hat!—for First Public Engagement as a Royal

Derek Hough, Red Nose Day

Derek Hough Aces Red Nose Day's Celebrity Ninja Warrior Course, Proving There's Nothing He Can't Do

The Tonight Show, Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke Ditched Her Own Star Wars Screening to Watch the Royal Wedding

Rev Bishop Michael Curry, Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Bishop Says He "Only Deviated Slightly" From His Script

Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars, Tonya Harding

What Feud? Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Dancing With the Stars Cast React to Those Pesky Rumors

James Corden, Julia Carey, Royal Wedding Arrivals

James Corden Reveals How He Nearly Interrupted the Royal Wedding

Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars Winner Adam Rippon Has the Best Piece of Advice About Life

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.