Ariana Grande Sends Love to Manchester One Year After Terror Attack

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 4:55 AM
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Ariana Grande's thoughts and prayers remain with Manchester.
Exactly one year ago, a terrorist detonated a bomb during a stop on Grande's Dangerous Woman tour, killing 22 people and injuring more than 500 others. The 24-year-old singer continued to show her support Tuesday, tweeting, "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day." She added a bee emoji in her tweet, as the worker bee is a symbol of the city, and on Instagram Stories, she posted the cover of the Manchester Evening News' latest edition.
(The pop star also included a worker bee in her "No Tears Left to Cry" video.)
Grande recently opened up about the tragedy in TIME. "Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix," she said. "You think with time it'll become easier to talk about. Or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it's still very painful."
The singer, who organized a tribute concert last summer to benefit the victims and their families, acknowledged she's not alone in her sorrow. "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain," Grande explained. "The processing part is going to take forever."
Shortly after the attack, Grande tweeted she felt "broken," telling her fans, "I don't have words." Soon after, the single "One Last Time" was re-released to raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, and Grande made a visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?