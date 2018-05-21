American Idol Winner Revealed: Find Out Who Won ABC's First Season

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., May. 21, 2018 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
American Idol Finale, Gabby, Caleb, Maddie

ABC

And your next American Idol winner is...

Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett were all left waiting (and waiting) for Ryan Seacrest to announce who was the winner of ABC's first season of American Idol on Monday night, after performing three songs each on Sunday night. 

By the end of the ABC hit's finale, Maddie was crowned the winner, with Caleb coming in second place after Gabby was eliminated earlier in the night. 

But the biggest  reveal of the night wasn't the season 16 winner. No, no, no. It was Caleb and Maddie announcing they are a couple in real-life just before performing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" together and the show gifting them a trip to Hawaii. So really, they are BOTH winners. 

Photos

Ranking Every American Idol Winner

Maddie impressed with her three performances during part one of the finale, especially her show-closing rendition of "Landslide." And early on in the competition, it was clear judge Katy Perry was a huge fan. 

Like the 15 seasons that aired on Fox, the two-hour finale featured a bunch of performances, with Nick Jonas, BeBe Rexha, Darius Rucker, Patti LaBelle and even Kermit the Frog taking the Idol stage. 

Plus, all the judges got in on the action: Luke Bryan debuted his new single "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset," before also performing a duet with Gabby, and Lionel Richie opened the show. Katy Perry, when she wasn't busy proposing to the new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin or freaking out over Caleb and Maddie's romance, took the stage to perform with Catie Turner, delivering an acoustic version of "Part of Me" that we already want to download. 

American Idol will return for a second season on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Idol , Katy Perry , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Grant Gustin, The Flash

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown Teases Stranger Things Season 3: "It's the Summer of Love"

Big Bang Theory Cast

The Big Bang Theory Ending After Season 12

Whitney Port & Brody Jenner Joining "The Hills" Reboot

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, Jersey Shore

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Breaks Down Crying in Jersey Shore Family Vacation Teaser

American Horror Story: Roanoke

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Introduces Sarah Paulson's Mystery Character

Black Panther

Black Panther and Spider-Man 3 Coming to Netflix in September 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.