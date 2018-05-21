American Idol Winner Revealed: Find Out Who Won ABC's First Season

And your next American Idol winner is...

Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Gabby Barrett were all left waiting (and waiting) for Ryan Seacrest to announce who was the winner of ABC's first season of American Idol on Monday night, after performing three songs each on Sunday night.

By the end of the ABC hit's finale, Maddie was crowned the winner, with Caleb coming in second place after Gabby was eliminated earlier in the night.

But the biggest reveal of the night wasn't the season 16 winner. No, no, no. It was Caleb and Maddie announcing they are a couple in real-life just before performing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" together and the show gifting them a trip to Hawaii. So really, they are BOTH winners.