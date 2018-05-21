Sanjaya Malakar Makes a Surprise Appearance During American Idol's Finale—With Crying Girl in Tow!

So that's where he's been all this time!

During American Idol season 16's live two-hour finale on Monday night, longtime fans were hit with a major blast from the past: Sanjaya Malakar!

Jimmy Kiimmel came out with a time capsule that was buried in Ryan Seacrest's zucchini garden filed with relics from American Idol's 15-season fun on Fox, including Steven Tyler's many scarves, the only purchased copy of From Justin to Kelly, Sanjaya's infamous hair...and Sanjaya himself. But the biggest surprise of all was the fact that he had shaved off all of his hair. So long, faux-hawk!