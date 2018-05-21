Avril Lavigne Is Quietly Dating Billionaire Heir Phillip Sarofim

He definitely isn't a skater boi!

It appears as if Avril Lavigne is quietly dating Phillip Sarofim, the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, E! News can report.

A source tells E! News that that the relationship is very new they've been seeing Sarofim for two to three months, after Avril and Canadian music producer J.R. Rotem, who were dating last year, split.

The source tells E! that the couple, who was spotted hanging out in Los Angeles on April 24, see each other by going back and forth to each other’s home bases. The source says they met through friends at a dinner party and hit it off.

As for Phillip's pedigree, he is is one of five children Fayez, a Coptic American heir to the Sarofim family fortune, fund manager for a number of Dreyfus family stock funds, an original and second largest shareholder of Kinder Morgan and part owner of the NFL team Houston Texans.