Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Prove They're Still Going Strong With L.A. Date Night

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are still enjoying their under-the-radar romance.

The former One Directionsinger and Pitch Perfect actress enjoyed an evening out at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles last Friday, E! News can confirm. According to Us Weekly, Niall and Hailee were "making out all night" at the country western-themed restaurant and were "not trying to hide their relationship."

A source previously told E! News of the duo's relationship status, "It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual."

Their fun-filled weekend continued, with People reporting that the couple was spotted at hot spot E.P. & L.P. on Sunday "holding hands."