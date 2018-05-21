Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer Threaten to Quit the Show

So much drama, so little time!
It's no secret that Teen Mom 2 reunions can get stressful, unpredictable and dramatic. But in tonight's all-new episode, fans received some behind-the-scenes scoop nobody knew about until now.
As it turns out, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer came close to quitting the show after a tense day of filming.
"Briana flipped out on [Leah] last night, making her cry and stuff. This is not okay," Kailyn declared to the executive producers. "None of this would be happening if it wasn't for [Briana] or Jenelle because now Jenelle is walking off with David."
Chelsea added, "It's crazy because we've never felt like this before."
As fans of the franchise know, Briana DeJesus and Kailyn have encountered some tense moments over Javi Marroquin. As for Jenelle Evans, she has been considered an outsider among the group for several seasons.
"It's not just Jenelle though. I'm not going to sit on stage with Briana. What's happened last night and today is unacceptable on all levels," Kailyn explained. "I don't want to be a part of it. The culprit of this is Jenelle and Briana so what do we do about Jenelle and Briana so we don't feel like we have to walk away from the show? I mean, I can't speak for them but I will."
She added, "If all three of us ban together and we're done, then what? Then the show is done completely if nothing changes and so far, nothing changes."
While everyone was eventually able to come together and film an opening segment with Dr. Drew Pinsky for the reunion, it certainly wasn't easy.
And although a new season is filmed and ready to air, something tells us the drama is just getting started.
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.