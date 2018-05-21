Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer Threaten to Quit the Show

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 21, 2018 7:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

So much drama, so little time!

It's no secret that Teen Mom 2 reunions can get stressful, unpredictable and dramatic. But in tonight's all-new episode, fans received some behind-the-scenes scoop nobody knew about until now.

As it turns out, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer came close to quitting the show after a tense day of filming.

"Briana flipped out on [Leah] last night, making her cry and stuff. This is not okay," Kailyn declared to the executive producers. "None of this would be happening if it wasn't for [Briana] or Jenelle because now Jenelle is walking off with David."

Chelsea added, "It's crazy because we've never felt like this before."

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska

MTV

As fans of the franchise know, Briana DeJesus and Kailyn have encountered some tense moments over Javi Marroquin. As for Jenelle Evans, she has been considered an outsider among the group for several seasons.

"It's not just Jenelle though. I'm not going to sit on stage with Briana. What's happened last night and today is unacceptable on all levels," Kailyn explained. "I don't want to be a part of it. The culprit of this is Jenelle and Briana so what do we do about Jenelle and Briana so we don't feel like we have to walk away from the show? I mean, I can't speak for them but I will."

She added, "If all three of us ban together and we're done, then what? Then the show is done completely if nothing changes and so far, nothing changes."

While everyone was eventually able to come together and film an opening segment with Dr. Drew Pinsky for the reunion, it certainly wasn't easy.

And although a new season is filmed and ready to air, something tells us the drama is just getting started.  

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Teen Mom 2 , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Miss Nebraska, 2018 Miss USA preliminary competition

Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers Crowned Miss USA 2018

DWTS Finale, Dancing with the Stars

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Finale: And the Winner Is...

Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown Is Starting Stranger Things Rumors...About Kim Kardashian?!

Millie Bobby Brown Wants a Kim K. Cameo on "Stranger Things"!

CLAY, GARRETT, COLTON, Bachelorette, Becca

I Spent the Weekend Stalking Becca's Guys on The Bachelorette and Here's What I Learned

Emilia Clarke Reveals If "Solo" Cast Asked for "GoT" Spoilers

13 Reasons Why Season 2, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer

13 Reasons Why Stars on Why Season 2 Had to Happen

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.